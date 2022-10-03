Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A motorcyclist collided with a deer, then struck a tree and died in western Wisconsin, officials said Monday.

The crash occurred shortly after 3 p.m. Friday south of Reeve in Barron County, the Sheriff's Office said.

The motorcyclist was identified as Raymond Teigen, 72, of nearby Glenwood City.

Teigen was heading north on County Road K, struck a deer, went into a ditch and hit a tree, the Sheriff's Office said. Emergency responders declared him dead at the scene.