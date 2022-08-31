Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A motorcyclist from Minnesota crashed into a law enforcement vehicle in Iowa and died while being pursued by a sheriff's deputy, officials said.

The crash occurred about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at a rural intersection about 50 miles west of Des Moines, the Iowa State Patrol said.

The patrol identified the fleeing motorcyclist as Benjamin T. Wilber, 30, of Mora.

According to the patrol:

Wilber was fleeing east on White Pole Road with an Adair County deputy in pursuit.

As he neared Juniper Avenue, Wilber crashed into the pickup of a Guthrie County deputy who was sitting at the intersection and waiting to assist in the pursuit.

Wilber was thrown from his motorcycle and died. The deputy in the pickup, 52-year-old Todd Thorn, was not hurt.

The Adair County Sheriff's Office is declining to say why its deputy was pursuing Wilber.