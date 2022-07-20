A motorcyclist from Burnsville died in a crash south of the Twin Cities, authorities said.
The wreck occurred about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday about 6 miles south of Lonsdale on Hwy. 21 at 135th Street, the State Patrol said.
The 47-year-old man was heading south on the highway and ended up in the ditch, the patrol said.
Authorities expect to release his identity Wednesday afternoon.
