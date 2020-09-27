A motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in Oak Grove.

A man was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he crashed on Cedar Drive Northwest near the railroad tracks, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency responders arrived just after 8 p.m., and, after trying to save his life, declared the man dead at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office has not named the man.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash.