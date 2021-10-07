A motorcyclist crashed early Thursday in Coon Rapids and was killed, authorities said.

The wreck occurred about 1:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of NW. River Rapids Drive, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

The man lost control of his motorcycle while heading west in an area with many retail outlets, the Sheriff's Office said.

Emergency responders attempted lifesaving measure before declaring the man dead at the scene. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Authorities haven't released the man's identity.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482