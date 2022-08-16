Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A motorcyclist crashed late at night in St. Paul and died, officials said Tuesday.

The wreck occurred about 11:15 p.m. Monday on the curve from southbound Hwy. 280 to eastbound Interstate 94, the State Patrol said.

The motorcycle came to rest in a grassy median, the patrol said.

The patrol said it intends to release the identity of the motorcyclist, a 45-year-old St. Paul man, Tuesday afternoon.