A motorcyclist crashed late at night in St. Paul and died, officials said Tuesday.
The wreck occurred about 11:15 p.m. Monday on the curve from southbound Hwy. 280 to eastbound Interstate 94, the State Patrol said.
The motorcycle came to rest in a grassy median, the patrol said.
The patrol said it intends to release the identity of the motorcyclist, a 45-year-old St. Paul man, Tuesday afternoon.
