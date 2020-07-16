A motorcyclist crashed along a highway early Thursday in far northeastern Minnesota and died, authorities said.

The wreck occurred about 1:50 a.m. on Hwy. 1 in Beaver Bay Township, according to the State Patrol.

The motorcyclist, a 45-year-old man from Johnson Creek in southeastern Wisconsin, was heading south, strayed onto the right shoulder and crashed. The man’s identity has yet to be released.