A motorcyclist crashed along a highway early Thursday in far northeastern Minnesota and died, authorities said.
The wreck occurred about 1:50 a.m. on Hwy. 1 in Beaver Bay Township, according to the State Patrol.
The motorcyclist, a 45-year-old man from Johnson Creek in southeastern Wisconsin, was heading south, strayed onto the right shoulder and crashed. The man’s identity has yet to be released.
