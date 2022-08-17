A motorcyclist who collided with a deer Isanti County north of the Twin Cities and died has been identified.
Daniel Meade, 55, of Princeton, Minn., suffered numerous injuries in connection with the crash late Saturday afternoon about 5 miles southwest of Princeton on County Road 5, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Tuesday.
Meade was taken by emergency personnel to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, where he died a few hours later, the Medical Examiner's Office said.
Officials have yet to say whether Meade was wearing a helmet or whether the deer survived the impact.
