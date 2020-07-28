A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a deer on a northern Minnesota highway.
The crash occurred about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday on Hwy. 34 at Estate Drive in Henrietta Township just east of Park Rapids, the State Patrol said.
The patrol did not release the name of the victim, saying only that man was 42 years old and from Park Rapids.
