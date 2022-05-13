A motorcyclist died when he lost control on a wet highway in western Minnesota and crashed into a ditch, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 8:15 p.m. Thursday roughly 10 miles south of Benson on northbound Hwy. 29 at SE. 60th Street, the State Patrol said.

The rider Michael A. Fifield, 49, of Benson, did not have on a helmet, the patrol said.