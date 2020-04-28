One person is confirmed dead in a motorcycle crash Tuesday morning on I-494 in Minnetonka.
The ramp from southbound I-494 to eastbound Hwy. 7 is closed and will be for “an extended period of time” as the authorities investigates a fatal crash, the State Patrol said in a tweet.
The motorcyclist was getting off I-494 just after 7 a.m. and slipped off a ramp and landed in a ditch, according to emergency dispatch audio.
Few other details were immediately available.
