One person is confirmed dead in a motorcycle crash Tuesday morning on I-494 in Minnetonka.

The ramp from southbound I-494 to eastbound Hwy. 7 is closed and will be for “an extended period of time” as the authorities investigates a fatal crash, the State Patrol said in a tweet.

The motorcyclist was getting off I-494 just after 7 a.m. and slipped off a ramp and landed in a ditch, according to emergency dispatch audio.

Few other details were immediately available.