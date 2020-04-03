Q: I have a 2006 Honda Odyssey with driver and passenger temperature controls. When the A/C is turned on, the passenger vents put out cold air, but the driver's side vents put out heat. If the controls are turned down to the lowest setting, then cold air comes through both vents and everything works normally, but only for a while. The system has been checked for leaks, evacuated and recharged. No change. Any ideas?

A: A restriction in the A/C evaporator core is a common cause, but because your car has a dual control system, a failure of the blower motor for the left side is more likely the culprit. Scanning for a trouble code usually reveals it.

Belt tightening

Q: I have a 2010 Honda Odyssey with about 55,000 miles. I have done all my service work as well as the recommended work at the local Honda dealership. At my last oil change in December, they said I was due for a timing belt change.

The guidelines are 100,000 miles or seven years. I am over on years but under on mileage. I'm in my mid-80s and drive very little, as noted by the low mileage. I realize the consequences of a broken belt is a severely damaged engine, but I wonder if it is worth the estimated $2,200 to do the work at this time. Any thoughts?

A: In light of you averaging under 6,000 miles a year, I have a hunch you drive gently. As such, I would gamble on leaving the original belt in place. But that gamble pits a $2,000 service against an engine rebuild or replacement. Only you can determine your risk tolerance.

Trust the tech

Q: We recently purchased a 2019 GMC Acadia, which has a feature called DIC (Driver Information Center). While the manual says the oil should be changed every 7,500 miles, the DIC signaled that we should get an oil change after only 4,500 miles. The first oil change was free, so we took it in, but in the future, should we go by the manual or the DIC?

A: Go with the Driver Information Center. An algorithm based on such things as the number of cold starts, engine reaching full operating temperature and other factors determines the oil change interval.

R.I.P., CDs

Q: We are trying to find a replacement for our 2007 Envoy. In our prolonged journey to find a vehicle with a CD player, we've found nothing but frustration. The only new vehicle with one is the Subaru Ascent. Any suggestions?

A: I get this question regularly. Car CD players have fallen out of favor with the rise in the use of streaming services. I'd suggest buying a stand-alone CD player that connects through the USB port for the car's entertainment system. Another option is a Bluetooth player that can be paired with your car's system. I suggest one with an anti-skip feature.

Bob Weber is a writer, mechanic and ASE-certified Master Automobile Technician. His writing has appeared in automotive trade publications, Consumer Guide and Consumers Digest. Send automotive questions along with name and town to motormouth.tribune@gmail.com.