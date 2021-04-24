Chyna Whitaker, the mother of Daunte Wright's child, reflected Friday on what her 1-year-old son's life will be like without his father.

"I'm sorry you won't get to see his second birthday party, you won't get to witness his elementary years, his high school prom or even or even simple things fathers and sons do," Whitaker said at a virtual news conference. "What am I supposed to tell our son when he grows up and asks about you?"

Daunte Jr.'s 20-year-old father was fatally shot by a Brooklyn Center police officer on April 11. Whitaker and Daunte Wright, who dated for three years, were co-parenting their son and had remained friends after their romantic relationship ended.

"This feels like a nightmare, only thing is, it's not a bad dream — it's reality," Whitaker continued. "I want you to know no matter what I will always love you. I really don't know how to feel right now, all I know is that I miss you and I would do anything for one last hug."

The family continues to seek accountability for Wright's death, according to Thomas Bowers, a Dallas attorney who is representing Whitaker.

Since Wright's death, Whitaker and her family have faced numerous threats, he said.

"There are some concerns as far as safety for the family that we're addressing," Bowers said. "You do have people who support the officer no matter what, and some people are happy that [officer Kimberly Potter] killed Daunte."

Potter, who is charged with second-degree manslaughter, has said she mistook her gun for a Taser and accidentally shot Wright.

Bowers also criticized Brian Peters, executive director of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, who during a WCCO Radio interview said Wright wouldn't have died if he had complied with officers' commands, according to Bring Me The News.

Peters is quoted: "I'm not excusing it, but what we're seeing policing in these days is that noncompliance by the public. Police officers are tasked with enforcing the law, enforcing the law that legislators create. And it's a very tough job right now. It's been a very tough job and this situation unfortunately also makes it more difficult."

The statement shouldn't have been made, Bowers said.

"I think police officers and people in those positions have got to be careful what they say" Bowers said. "To say if he complied, he'd be alive — you're basically saying that we've got a right to execute you when we want to."

