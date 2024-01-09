The mother of three sons badly injured in a UTV crash in west-central Minnesota, said the news is grim about the oldest of the boys.

Lara Dahl on Monday identified her sons who were injured and hospitalized in Minneapolis as 15-yrear-old William, 11-year-old Harrison and 10-year-old Drew.

The collision with a pickup truck occurred about 3:50 p.m. Sunday about 20 miles north of Willmar in Norway Lake Township, the State Patrol said.

"The doctor came in for Will with not good news," she posted in an update on a CaringBridge web page. "They can't do anything for him. At 4:00 [Monday] afternoon they did a brain analysis and found no activity."

She said the family has chosen to donate Will's organs "to help other children in need."

"We are extremely broken, our family will never be the same," the posting continued. "We need to be strong for these boys. They are losing the best brother and friend any could ask for."

Lara Dahl said Harrison "is reacting to the nurse, blinking his eyes, moving his arms and he even kicked at the nurse for pinching him. That is the Harry we known and love!"

She said Drew suffered a bruise and two small cuts to his liver, and he's begun physical therapy.

William was operating the Polaris Ranger at the time, with his younger brothers along, when they were heading south on NW. 95th Street and collided with a pickup that was eastbound on Hwy. 9, the State Patrol said.

The pickup's driver, 40-year-old Matthew L. Anderson of Sunburg, Minn., was not hurt, according to the patrol.

Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow said the investigation continues into which driver had the right of way. A state Department of Natural Resources spokesman said the UTV was being operated on a road where all-terrain vehicles are not allowed.

