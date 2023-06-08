A 45-year-old St. Paul woman has been charged with breaking the glass door of a mosque last month, and a warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Sherrice Shatanya Williams was charged with felony first-degree damage to property for allegedly vandalizing the Masjid Al Sunnah mosque May 12 in St. Paul.

Officers responded to the mosque at 373 Pedersen after security footage recorded a person throwing a large rock at the building's front doors four times.

The incident took place just after 7 a.m.

An anonymous tipster told police the woman was named "Shanice," and officers recognized her as Williams, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint said Williams' physical description matches that of the woman on the surveillance footage. She was not in custody as of Wednesday evening.

The mosque's imam estimated repair costs to be around $1,755.

A spokesman for the Ramsey County Attorney's Office declined to provide additional details on the case or possible motivations.

The vandalism came amid a surge in attacks on mosques in the Twin Cities.

Two were allegedly committed by Jackie Rahm Little, 36, who was arrested last month. He faces arson charges in connection with fires at two Minneapolis mosques April 23-24, including one where 40 children were in a basement day-care program.

After the Minneapolis fires, a person started a fire May 17 inside the Tawhid Islamic Center at 430 Dale St. N. in St. Paul. Police arrested Said Murekezi, 42, and he has been charged with second-degree arson, second-degree burglary and possession of methamphetamine in connection with the incident.