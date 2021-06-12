A 66-year-old Morton man died Friday when he drove his ATV out of the ditch and was hit by a minivan traveling southbound on Hwy. 71 in Renville County.

Richard A. Oneil died shortly after 10:30 p.m. when his 2019 Polaris ATV was traveling east from the west ditch when he drove in front of the Dodge Caravan and was struck, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. It wasn't known whether alcohol was involved and Oneil wasn't wearing a helmet, the patrol said.

The 46-year-old driver of the van from Red Lake and his 18-year-old passenger were taken to Redwood Falls Hospital with noncritical injuries. Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, the patrol said.

