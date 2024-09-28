Morris: The vibrant and meaningful currency of sports

I suppose even sharing that cheer is geographically inappropriate given that this past week I became an official resident of Minnesota with a residential mailing address. So, it’s probably fair to ask why I’m bothering to mention that I’m a long-suffering fan of the Browns (1-2) on the same weekend that the Minnesota Vikings (3-0) are lighting a glide path to a potential NFC championship, if not more. That isn’t a jinx attempt.