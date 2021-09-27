More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Warm and sunny, high 85
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Sept. 29
World
Flooding threat hangs over Thai capital Bangkok
Bangkok and other areas of central Thailand received new warnings of possible major flooding, even as disaster relief authorities said Wednesday the threat had eased in 13 of 30 provinces elsewhere that were lashed by seasonal monsoon rains.
Paul Douglas
"Aug-tember": Summer Swoon With 80s Today - Showery End to the Week
Soak up today's warmth with 80s and sunshine, because you will be shocked to hear this can't last. A slow-moving reality front will push much-needed rain into Minnesota late Thursday into Friday, followed by seasonably cool weather over the weekend, along with leftover clouds and a few spotty showers. We'll see more 70s, maybe another shot at 80F in October before any real cold fronts arrive.
Evening forecast: Low of 60 and clear ahead of a warm Wednesday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
World
Thailand issues new flood warnings from seasonal rain
Officials in Thailand issued fresh warnings Tuesday about flooding caused by seasonal monsoon rains, after at least seven deaths were reported in the aftermath of a tropical storm that struck over the weekend.