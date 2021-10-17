More from Star Tribune
Paul Douglas
Warm Tuesday - Cooler Weather To End The Week
Another warm autumn day is expected Tuesday before a mid-week system brings rain and cooler air. Highs will be closer to average in the low to mid-50s from Thursday through the weekend. Click for more details. - D.J. Kayser
Business
Industrial production falls 1.3% as effects from Ida linger
U.S. industrial production fell 1.3% in September, much more than expected as the lingering effects of Hurricane Ida continue to stymie activity.
Weather
Morning forecast: Warm, windy; high 75
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Oct. 18
World
Floods, landslides kill at least 28 people in southern India
Officials predicted more rain as the death toll from floods and landslides in the southern Indian state of Kerala rose to 28 on Monday.