World
Recovery underway in South Korea's rain-hit capital area
Cleanup and recovery efforts accelerated in South Korea's greater capital region on Wednesday as skies cleared after two days of record-breaking rainfall that unleashed flash floods, damaged thousands of buildings and roads and killed at least 10 people.
Sports
Lauren Jackson's improbable comeback is complete as former Storm star joins Australian national team
While 41-year-old Sue Bird puts the final touches on a remarkable career, her former Storm teammate Lauren Jackson is making an improbable comeback and returning to international competition next month at the age of 41.
Paul Douglas
Another Sunny, Warmer Day Wednesday - Rain Chances Late Week
Highs climb once again to the mid-80s on Wednesday under mainly sunny skies despite a dry cold front moving through. That'll help knock highs back a few degrees for the end of the week. The next rain chance doesn't move in until Thursday night and Friday. - D.J. Kayser
Evening forecast: Low of 64; clear and calm with a moonlit sky
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.