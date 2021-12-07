More from Star Tribune
Nation
Decision on trial in duck boat tragedy delayed until 2022
Three men who were charged after a tourist boat sank in Missouri, killing 17 people, will find out next year whether they will face a criminal trial, a judge said Thursday.
Evening forecast: Low of 22 and mostly cloudy ahead of snow worries Friday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Local
Twin Cities area could see up to a foot of snow from first big winter storm
Friday will be a good day to work from home, the National Weather Service said.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 38, mix of sun and clouds; snow on the way
Today will be quiet, but a storm system will move in early Friday, with a winter weather watch in southern Minnesota. It'll stick around through early Saturday, followed by clearing.
Weather
Morning forecast: Warmer, high 39; snowstorm Friday night
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Dec. 9