Evening forecast: Low of 54; storms possible, then clearing out
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Biden warns of 'another tough hurricane season' this year
President Joe Biden warned Wednesday that the country will likely see "another tough hurricane season" this year, and he pledged that his administration was prepared to respond to the storms and help Americans recover from them.
Nation
Hawaii hurricane season forecasted to be slow with La Nina
Hawaii and the Central Pacific basin should expect two to four hurricanes, tropical depressions or tropical storms this year, federal forecasters said Wednesday.
Nation
Firefighters slow growth of massive New Mexico wildfire
Firefighters have been able to slow the growth of a massive wildfire burning in the mountains of northeastern New Mexico as they prepared Wednesday for another round of red-flag weather that has the potential to push the flames through more unburned territory.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Chance of evening storms, high 75
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Wednesday, May 18