More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Police kill man near California pot farms evacuated by fire
Officers shot and killed a man who pulled a gun as they tried to keep him out of a complex of marijuana farms in an area of far Northern California where thousands of people were ordered to evacuate as a wildfire raged during a heat wave enveloping part of the U.S. West, authorities said.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 82, mix of sun and clouds
There's a chance of scattered rain or thunderstorms, with a warmup on the way.
Weather
Morning forecast: 82, mix of sun and clouds
There's a chance of spotty showers, with heat on the way.
Nation
Remnants of tropical storm spread rain in Georgia, Alabama
The remnants of Tropical Storm Danny are moving across Georgia and spreading rain into parts of Alabama after coming ashore on the coast of South Carolina.
World
Torrential rain hits Germany leading to accidents, floods
Thunderstorms hit Germany late Monday and torrential rain poured down on southern and western parts of the country leading to dozens of accidents and hundreds of firefighter operations throughout the night.