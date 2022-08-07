Forward Morgan Turner became the first Minnesota Aurora FC player to sign a pro contract Sunday, joining SCU Torreense in Portugal for the 2022-23 soccer season.

Turner's first game for the team will be Aug. 28 for the League Cup against Clube Atletico Ouriense.

"Playing professionally is a dream come true for me, so I couldn't be more excited to play for Torreense this season," Turner said. "Playing for Aurora this summer prepared me to play professionally. I competed at a high level in practice every day with my teammates and we played against strong teams in our division and in playoffs. The coaches also helped me to improve by continuing to develop me as a player and teaching me more about the game in a variety of ways."

The former Wayzata and DePaul standout score eight goals and had 16 points in 11 games (eight in the regular season, three in the playoffs) in Aurora's inaugural season. Aurora finished its year 13-1-1, losing 2-1 in overtime to South Georgia Tormenta FC in the USL W League championship game at TCO Stadium in Eagan on July 23.