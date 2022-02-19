Winter isn't done with Minnesota yet.

Forecasts call for a weather system arriving late Sunday that brings "a good chance of significant snow," according to the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities. That's on the heels of a Friday storm that brought heavy winds through the Twin Cities but not significant snow, but hit hard in northwestern and central parts of the state.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation shut down multiple highways in northwestern Minnesota on Friday, and the Minnesota State Patrol said that it is investigating a pile-up crash involving 20 to 30 cars that happened late Friday morning on Highway 371 north of Brainerd.

Only non-life-threatening injuries were reported. Some of the vehicles involved weren't damaged, the Patrol said, because drivers were able to steer into the ditch before hitting other vehicles. Some of the people involved were taken to a local fire hall after the crash, according to the State Patrol.

The National Weather Service said Saturday morning that wind gusts in the previous 24 hours reached as high as 61 miles per hour at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Earlier Sunday could bring a brief reprieve ahead of the forecast snowfall, with highs expected to reach into the mid-to-low 40s in the afternoon.