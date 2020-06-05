Where to donate

Twin Cities Mutual Aid has developed a map of the metro-area donation sites to volunteer or donate goods. twin-cities-mutual-aid.org.

Funds to rebuild

The Lake Street Council is collecting financial donations to help the small businesses and community organizations damaged in unrest rebuild. See lakestreetcouncil.org.

Keep food coming

St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Stores have been feeding about 10,000 people a week during the pandemic. Their store on Lake Street was looted, so they are seeking cash donations to continue this work as they clean and rebuild. svdpmpls.org.

Groceries needed

Support the Cities is asking people to sign up as drivers to deliver supplies to those in need. More details available on their Facebook page.

Riot recovery fund

The Du Nord Riot Recovery Fund was set up to help other minority-owned businesses hurt by the riots rebuild. gf.me/u/x5yzkt.

Distribute food

Help Lutheran Social Service to pack and distribute food at the Center for Changing Lives for community meal distribution. Flexible scheduling with opportunities most days of the week. lssmn.org.

Food shelf help

Assist NorthPoint Health and Wellness Center with their mobile food shelf by donating cardboard boxes, cleaning supplies, etc. northpointhealth.org.

Native youth

Donate to help Migizi, a nonprofit empowering Native American youth, to rebuild after their center, near the Third Precinct, was burned. migizi.org.

Aid for north side

The West Broadway Business and Area Coalition, in partnership with Northside Funders Group, will direct all donations to support North Side businesses that have been hurt by COVID-19 and the recent uprising. tinyurl.com/y7hd3owx.

Medical reserve

The Medical Reserve Corps of Ramsey County brings together local health professionals and other volunteers to help the county prepare for and respond to public health emergencies. Volunteers will be ready to assist medical response professionals during emergencies that threaten public health. ramseycounty.us.

Kind words

Help East Side Elders get letters of hope and love to isolated seniors. Use an online form to write a letter to a senior, and the organization will print and distribute to folks in isolation. eastsideelders.org.

Family time

Doing Good Together helps people raise compassionate and socially conscious children through family volunteerism. Learn more at doinggoodtogether.org.

Sort and pack

Help Neighborhood House in St. Paul with their food shelf. Currently using a curbside pickup model. Bag groceries, stock shelves and sort donations. Go to neighb.org.

Find more: Hands-On Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.