More than a week after St. Paul crash, pedestrian dies from injuries

The crash occurred at about 5:30 p.m. Dec. 14 near the intersection of East 7th Street and Kittson Street.

By Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 24, 2024 at 3:14AM

A pedestrian who was struck by a car in St. Paul more than a week ago died from his injuries Monday, police said.

The crash occurred at about 5:30 p.m. Dec. 14 near the intersection of East 7th Street and Kittson Street, according to St. Paul public information officer Sgt. Toy Vixayvong.

The driver did not show signs of impairment. An investigation remains underway, but no arrests have been announced.

No other information was immediately available Monday night.

Elliot Hughes

Reporter

Elliot Hughes is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

