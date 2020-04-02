Fire struck a fourplex in north Minneapolis, forcing 21 children and 11 adults from their homes early Thursday morning.

The blaze broke out around 1:20 a.m. in the two-story building 1000 block of Newton Avenue N., according to fire officials, and was brought under control shortly after 2 a.m. with no injuries reported.

"I would say we are very fortunate that there were no injuries considering the fire occurred in the early morning hours while 32 people were in the structure," said Assistant Fire Chief Bryan Tyner. "Crews did an excellent job of bringing the fire under control."

Fire investigators are now turning their attention to determining the cause of the blaze.

Tyner said that while nailing down "where the fire started will not be known until the investigation report is completed," flames and smoke did reach at the way up to the attic area.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping everyone who was inside at the time with basic needs such as temporary lodging, food and clothing, the relief agency said.