More than 100,000 Minnesotans have received first doses of COVID-19 vaccine, according to a Friday update by the state Department of Health, which also reported 48 more deaths and 2,387 infections related to the pandemic.

Health officials said the vaccine tally reflects steady progress in administering shots to the first priority wave of health care workers and long-term care residents — despite criticisms that Minnesota has been too slow and that the federal government has fallen short on delivery promises.

"I'm as eager as anyone to get vaccine out as quickly as possible," said Kris Ehresmann, state infectious disease director.

Health officials remain concerned that holiday gatherings increased transmission of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 — an infectious disease that has caused 5,620 deaths and 431,944 diagnosed infections in Minnesota. The positivity rate of diagnostic testing has increased from 4.7% on Dec. 24 to 6.9% on Dec. 30.

On the other hand, the number of Minnesota hospital inpatient beds filled with COVID-19 patients has dropped from 1,863 on Nov. 29 to 759 on Thursday — as a pandemic wave that emerged in the Upper Midwest this fall has spread to the rest of the country.

Ehresmann said Minnesota should have enough vaccine allocated by month's end to cover first doses for the initial priority group. A state advisory panel will meet on Monday to discuss distribution of doses to the next priority group of people 75 and older and workers in critical front-line industries.

Broad public access to vaccine isn't expected until later winter or early spring.

Minnesota's total allocation right now is 396,350 first doses of the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, but Ehresmann stressed that this includes many shots that have been ordered but not delivered to providers in the state. The gap between the 104,226 doses administered and the total supply has led some to believe Minnesota is falling behind, but Ehresmann said that isn't as wide as it appears.

Doses listed as allocated to Minnesota can take up to 10 days to be delivered from federal stockpiles to local providers. Delays in reporting also mean the actual number of shots provided is more than the official total.

State health officials said they remain committed to distributing limited initial doses based on the recommendations of the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. The initial priority group was selected because health care workers are at greater risk of viral exposure and long-term care residents are at greater risk of severe COVID-19 due to their ages and underlying health conditions.

Friday's reported 44 COVID-19 deaths included 29 residents of long-term care facilities, who have made up 64% of the total deaths in the state. While more than 80% of COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota involve people 70 or older, Friday's report included a Scott County resident in the 30 to 34 age range. The state has only reported 20 COVID-19 deaths in people 34 or younger.

Some states have deviated from the federal vaccine guidance. Florida has prioritized people 65 and older for its initial doses, though this strategy has come under criticism as senior citizens have struggled to register for their shots and waited in long lines for hours.

The overall U.S. distribution strategy has been to provide first doses to states and keep second doses in reserve so they are guaranteed to be available when needed for follow-up shots three to four weeks later. Other nations have opted to maximize the delivery of first doses and delay the second shots, despite a lack of evidence about whether this would result in less protection against the virus.

Gov. Tim Walz joined with a group of other Democratic governors on Thursday in appealing for the release of the reserve doses so that more people could receive initial injections sooner. That strategy does come with risks, though, if second doses aren't available when needed.

"The failure to distribute these doses to states who request them is unconscionable and unacceptable," the governors wrote to the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services. "We demand that the federal government begin distributing these reserved doses to states immediately."

Vaccine numbers reported by the state Health Department do not include federal sites that receive their own supplies. The Cass Lake Indian Health Services Hospital in northern Minnesota provided first doses as of Thursday to 722 people, and second doses to 43. The Minneapolis VA Medical Center had provided 3,143 first doses to workers and veterans as of Wednesday and 544 second doses.

