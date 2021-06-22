Additional remains from a 36-year-old man were found Tuesday morning near the Mississippi River in Minneapolis, more than 3 miles from where the initial discoveries were made last week.

Police and investigators have been at E. Franklin Avenue and West River Parkway since about 6:45 a.m. collecting evidence. Police have yet to elaborate on the discovery.

"We will not be discussing what it is" that was most recently located, said police spokesman John Elder.

The victim has been identified as Adam Richard Johnson, of Minneapolis. Police have said Johnson died recently and consider him to be a homicide victim. No arrests have been announced.

On Thursday, a passerby called 911 to report the discovery of remains shortly before 9:30 a.m. behind the Ukrainian Cultural Center in the 300 block of NE. Main Street, not far from the river. Later that day, police recovered more remains nearby at 3rd Ave NE & University Ave NE.

Family members have started an online fundraising campaign to help with funeral and other expenses. Johnson leaves behind two small children, according to relatives.

Adam Richard Johnson Family submission

Johnson did not have a permanent address since moving out from a relative's home in Inver Grove Heights a couple of weeks ago, said Tracy Marsh, who is married to his great-uncle and is acting as a family spokesperson.

"There is no significance there" in Johnson's life to the locations where his remains were found, she said.

Marsh said Johnson grew up in Bloomington and Minneapolis, and struggled with mental illness and substance abuse for much of his life. She said his mother in Utah was arranging for him to move there and enter treatment. But now his mother is now in Minnesota dealing with her son's death, she said.

"The family had tried to get help for him numerous times," Marsh said.

Marsh said her message in the wake of Johnson's death is "People: (If) you need recovery, get it now. There are only two ends to addiction: death or jail."

Dozens of tips in connection with Johnson's death have been coming in through CrimeStoppers of Minnesota, "and detectives are making progress in this investigation," said police spokesman John Elder.

Police continue to urge anyone with information about the case to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Libor Jany • 612-673-4064