DULUTH — Another 50 homes and cabins are under evacuation this afternoon with the Greenwood fire expected to jump state Hwy. 1.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is leading the evacuation of residences around Grouse and Mitawan lakes and several others surrounding that area northwest of Isabella, said Matt Pollmann, the county's emergency manager.

The fire, he said, "is about to impact Hwy. 1 if it hasn't already."

Neither of northern Minnesota's largest fires grew overnight, a welcome break for firefighters dealing with nine separate fires in the drought-stricken Superior National Forest. But critical fire conditions were expected today.

The Greenwood fire remained at 14 square miles Monday morning and the John Ek fire covers a little more than 1 square mile. Both fires are within the Superior National Forest, and the John Ek fire is also within the million-acre Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

Firefighting efforts and improved footprint mapping kept the Greenwood fire, the state's largest active fire, at 8,862 acres, fire officials say. But warm weather, low humidity and gusty winds haven't helped.

Loggers began work Sunday to create barriers that can slow a fire's spread. Fire activity — including bursts of rapid spreading, flare-ups and traveling sparks — was most noticeable on its northwest portion and western side.

The nine fires prompted the closure of the BWCA over the weekend for the first time in 45 years. With resources-strapped, the closure allows Forest crews to focus on existing and new fires and not camper safety, as rangers continue to paddle and hike out to visitors to alert them of the closure.

In a social media video posted Monday, Forest Supervisor Connie Cummins explained the decision to close the BWCA.

The forest service has been fighting fire since spring, she said, but drought conditions have continued to worsen to levels "we have not seen to date."

"It's not a decision I make easily," Cummins said, citing the impacts to businesses, visitors who've spent months planning trips and Forest employees who come for long periods to help from all over the country. She said the decision will be re-evaluated daily, and some areas may open sooner than others.

The John Ek fire, formerly called the John Elk fire, was caused by a lightening strike 2.5 miles south of Little Saganaga Lake. Because of poor access, no crews are directly fighting it, save for some aerial water drops. During a Sunday meeting along the Gunflint Trail, fire officials encouraged area property owners to start their sprinkler systems to dampen the ground.

Loggers working on the Greenwood fire were trained Sunday before beginning work, officials from the Superior National Forest said.

The forest is "glad" to work with local logging companies, which are committed to the area and the long-term availability of its timber resources, said Forest ranger Aaron Kania, in a social media update.

Aircraft, heavy equipment and ground crews continued to focus on structure protection for the Greenwood fire, according to this morning's update. Crews will continue to reinforce the southern line of the fire, along with the Hwy. 2 corridor and the McDougal Lakes and Slate Lake areas.

The Greenwood fire was detected Aug. 15 about 15 miles southwest of Isabella, Minn. Caused by lightning, the fire has led to more than 100 earlier evacuations in the McDougal and Sand Lake areas, the county Hwy. 2 corridor and north of Hwy. 1 near East and West Chub lakes, Jackpot and Slate lakes. A Red Cross shelter at the Finland Community Center remains open.

