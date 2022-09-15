Minnesotans who want more at-home COVID-19 tests can place a third, free order online through the state.

Those who have not ordered any free tests through the state are eligible for 12 free tests per household at one time while supplies last, Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday.

The federal government this month suspended its mail-order test program.

"The free tests are just one part of the state's comprehensive testing and vaccination program to provide readily available COVID-19 protection services across the state," Walz said in a news release.

False negative results can be common with at-home rapid antigen tests — especially in people who are asymptomatic — so taking a second test is encouraged.

A recent report from the Metropolitan Wastewater Treatment Plant in St. Paul showed coronavirus levels in Twin Cities wastewater has declined 30% since late August.

The decline "is a statistically significant movement to a lower level, suggesting fewer COVID infections in the Metro Plant service area," Steve Balogh, a research scientist at the treatment plant, said at the time.

However, he cautioned that "we can't predict whether this trend will continue or reverse itself."

Tests can be ordered at mn.gov/covid19. Orders can also be made through the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 public hotline at 1-833-431-2053 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Tests also may be available at food banks, local public health agencies, community groups or other community health organizations.

Anyone can walk in or schedule an appointment for a test at community testing sites at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and other locations in the state.