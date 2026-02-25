Advertisement
Gophers

Moorhead running back Taye Reich commits to Gophers

Reich rushed for 1,416 yards and 26 TDs as a junior for the Class 6A state runners-up.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 25, 2026 at 6:02AM
Moorhead running back Taye Reich lunges for yardage while behing tackled by Blaine defensive lineman Wyatt Konkler during a 2025 game. Reich has committed to play for the Gophers as part of their 2027 recruiting class.
Taye Reich, a junior running back from Moorhead, Minn., who surpassed 1,400 rushing yards in 2025, announced on Fargo’s KVRR-TV that he’s joining the Gophers football program as part of their 2027 recruiting class.

Reich, 5-10 and 190 pounds, rushed 225 times for 1,416 yards and 16 touchdowns and caught 32 passes for 336 yards and a score for the Spuds, who reached the Class 6A championship game before falling to Edina.

In the state final, Reich carried 19 times for 71 yards and a TD.

Reich does not yet have a star rating from recruiting-focused website 247Sports.com. Along with the Gophers, he’s received scholarship offers from Colorado State, Kansas State, Iowa State, North Dakota State and North Dakota.

The Gophers also are recruiting two of Reich’s Moorhead teammates, quarterback Jeff Feeney and wide receiver David Mack.

Reich is the fourth player to commit to the Gophers’ 2027 class, joining Wayzata defensive lineman Eli Diane; San Marcos, Calif., quarterback Furian Inferrera; and Tunica, Miss., running back Greg Hargrow.

Randy Johnson

College football reporter

Randy Johnson covers University of Minnesota football and college football for the Minnesota Star Tribune, along with Gophers hockey and the Wild.

