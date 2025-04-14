Moorhead police warn of ‘armed and dangerous’ man who fled fatal shooting scene

A man is on the run and considered armed and dangerous, officials said, after he fatally shot a man in Moorhead over the weekend.
The shooting occurred about 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of 14th Street S., police said. Officers arriving at the scene found a man, who was pronounced dead.
“Early information shows this does not appear to be a random act,” a police statement read.
Police were told the suspect fled the scene in a green new model midsize Chevy SUV.
“The suspect is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached,” the statement cautioned.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or the shooting is being urged to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.