Greater Minnesota

Moorhead police warn of ‘armed and dangerous’ man who fled fatal shooting scene

Police were told the suspect fled in a green newer model midsize Chevy SUV.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 14, 2025 at 3:06PM
Moorhead Police Department (City of Moorhead)

A man is on the run and considered armed and dangerous, officials said, after he fatally shot a man in Moorhead over the weekend.

The shooting occurred about 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of 14th Street S., police said. Officers arriving at the scene found a man, who was pronounced dead.

“Early information shows this does not appear to be a random act,” a police statement read.

Police were told the suspect fled the scene in a green new model midsize Chevy SUV.

“The suspect is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached,” the statement cautioned.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the shooting is being urged to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Greater Minnesota

See More

Greater Minnesota

Moorhead police warn of ‘armed and dangerous’ man who fled fatal shooting scene

card image

Police were told the suspect fled in a green newer model midsize Chevy SUV.

St. Cloud

Minnesota teen run over in ‘Nerf wars’ battle, after sheriff’s warning

card image

Books

Review: In ‘Shelter and Storm,’ a woman puts her mark on Wisconsin’s Driftless Area

Staff headshot
Michiela Thuman
Brad Thacher cast into a stretch of the South Fork Root River as he fly fished for trout. ] ANTHONY SOUFFLE • anthony.souffle@startribune.com Driftless Fly Fishing Company guide Brennen Churchill and store employee Brad Thacher fished the trout streams of the The "Driftless Area" for brown, brook, and rainbow trout Friday, May 8, 2020 in the southeastern corner of Minnesota.