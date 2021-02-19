A Monticello man died early Friday from injuries suffered in a head-on collision Thursday morning just south of Big Lake, Minn.

According to the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, Ronald N. Olson, 86, lost control of his eastbound car on County Road 10 and crossed the centerline just south of Hwy. 10. His car then slid into the path of an oncoming pickup truck.

Olson was taken to a hospital, where he died Friday morning, the Sheriff's Office said.

The driver of the pickup truck, Michael T. Grimley, 36, of Big Lake, suffered noncritical injuries.

Investigators believe that slippery roads were a factor in the crash, the Sheriff's Office said.

