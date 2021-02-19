A Monticello man died early Friday from injuries suffered in a head-on collision Thursday morning just south of Big Lake, Minn.
According to the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, Ronald N. Olson, 86, lost control of his eastbound car on County Road 10 and crossed the centerline just south of Hwy. 10. His car then slid into the path of an oncoming pickup truck.
Olson was taken to a hospital, where he died Friday morning, the Sheriff's Office said.
The driver of the pickup truck, Michael T. Grimley, 36, of Big Lake, suffered noncritical injuries.
Investigators believe that slippery roads were a factor in the crash, the Sheriff's Office said.
STAFF REPORT
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Suit claiming Mpls. police targeted journalist can proceed
Judge calls the account of the photographer "serious and troubling."
Local
'Tiny house' indoor village for the homeless opens March 8 in Minneapolis
"Tiny house" indoor village opens in March for 100 homeless Minnesotans
Business
EXPLAINER: Why a plane's engine exploded over Denver
The investigation into an engine explosion on a jetliner taking off from Denver is focusing on a fan blade that appeared to be weakened by wear and tear, a development reminiscent of a fatal failure on board another plane in 2018.
Business
Boeing: 777s with engine that blew apart should be grounded
Boeing has recommended that airlines ground all 777s with the type of engine that blew apart after takeoff from Denver this past weekend, and most carriers that fly those planes said they would temporarily pull them from service.
Local
Legislators propose 'bill of rights' for student borrowers
Legislation would give commerce commissioner oversight authority.