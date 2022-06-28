Impact player
Sonny Gray, Twins
The righthander pitched seven shutout innings, allowing just three hits and a walk along with his three strikeouts. In all he threw 97 pitches with 64 strikes.
By the numbers
1 Mark Contreras' career hits, as he singled on a line drive to left field in the ninth inning after entering the game in the bottom of the eighth.
73.1 mph the top velocity position player Ernie Clement reached as he pitched the final inning for the Guardians. He also granted Contreras his first hit.
Twins
From shocked to slugging, Twins rock Cleveland 11-1
The news that pitching coach Wes Johnson will depart after this crucial series didn't seem to have an impact on the Twins as they schooled the Guardians.
