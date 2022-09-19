IMPACT PLAYER: Josh Naylor, Cleveland
His first-inning, three-run home run off Sonny Gray staked Cleveland to a lead it never relinquished.
BY THE NUMBERS
32 Hits by Amed Rosario against the Twins in 2022, tying George Brett, Jason Kipnis and Melky Cabrera for most in one season.
.440 Rosario's batting average in the five-game series (11-for-25) with 11 RBI.
5-20 The Twins' road record in their past 25 games away from Target Field,
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Santana homers twice, drives in 5; Mariners slam Angels 9-1
Carlos Santana not only delivered a huge birthday present to his mother on Monday, he helped get the Seattle Mariners back on track in their bid to make the postseason for the first time since 2001.
Sports
Aces' first WNBA title doesn't figure to be their last
Aces point guard and WNBA Finals MVP Chelsea Gray knew exactly what her immediate future entailed after Sunday's victory over the Connecticut Sun. She was going to take pictures with her team and celebrate the Aces' first championship.
Sports
Live: Eagles strike first, 7-0 over Vikings. Follow the action, game stats on Gameview
The Vikings and Eagles are both hoping to start their seasons 2-0. Tap here for play-by-play updates, in-depth statistics and more on the game in Philadelphia.
Twins
Guardians romp past Twins, who trail by seven games in AL Central
Amed Rosario's three-run home run gave Cleveland some breathing room as it rolled to an 11-4 victory.
Business
Beyond Meat exec accused of biting man's nose outside a game
An executive of a vegan food products company has been charged with felony battery and making a terroristic threat after a fracas outside a football game in which he's accused of biting a man's nose, officials said.