IMPACT PLAYER: Josh Naylor, Cleveland

His first-inning, three-run home run off Sonny Gray staked Cleveland to a lead it never relinquished.

BY THE NUMBERS

32 Hits by Amed Rosario against the Twins in 2022, tying George Brett, Jason Kipnis and Melky Cabrera for most in one season.

.440 Rosario's batting average in the five-game series (11-for-25) with 11 RBI.

5-20 The Twins' road record in their past 25 games away from Target Field,