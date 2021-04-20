GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Kevin Fiala, Wild: The winger had a goal and an assist.

2. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The rookie scored on the power play, his 18th goal of the season.

3. Jordan Greenway, Wild: Ended a 21-game goalless skid and put four shots on net, tied for the most on the team.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Assists by Nick Bonino to extend his point streak to four games, which ties his career high.

37 Points by Kaprizov, the new franchise record for most points in a season by a rookie.

100 Career assists for Fiala after he helped set up Kaprizov's goal.

SARAH McLELLAN