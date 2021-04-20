GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Kevin Fiala, Wild: The winger had a goal and an assist.
2. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The rookie scored on the power play, his 18th goal of the season.
3. Jordan Greenway, Wild: Ended a 21-game goalless skid and put four shots on net, tied for the most on the team.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Assists by Nick Bonino to extend his point streak to four games, which ties his career high.
37 Points by Kaprizov, the new franchise record for most points in a season by a rookie.
100 Career assists for Fiala after he helped set up Kaprizov's goal.
SARAH McLELLAN
