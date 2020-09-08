GAME 43 of 60
IMPACT PLAYER
Michael Pineda, Twins
In his second start of the season, the righthander held Detroit to two runs on three hits over seven innings.
By the numbers
10 Multi-hit games by Eddie Rosario.
12 Times this season the Twins have scored four runs in an inning.
37 Sliders thrown by Pineda.
437 Distance in feet of Ryan Jeffers’ first career home run, to center field.
4-4 The Twins’ record vs. the Tigers, who visit Target Field again later this month.
La VELLE E. NEAL III
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Human rights groups ask IOC to move Olympics from China
China's repression in Tibet, the status of the exiled Dalai Lama, and its treatment of ethnic minorities spurred violent protests ahead of Beijing's 2008 Olympics.
Lynx
Souhan: Lynx have right stuff to make a WNBA playoff run
One of the reasons the Lynx boast so many possible WNBA award candidates is their ability to hang around the top of the league without their departed stars and their currently injured star — center Sylvia Fowles.
Gophers
Gazelka, Daudt join Republican push to reverse Big Ten decision
Two from Minnesota join 8 others in GOP effort to open fall sports season.
Twins
Column: Two Hall of Famers leave a different game behind
They were the heroes of a generation of baseball fans, a pair of first ballot Hall of Famers who were worth the price of admission…
Twins
Milwaukee takes 3-game losing streak into matchup with Detroit
Milwaukee Brewers (18-22, third in the NL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (19-21, fourth in the AL Central)Detroit; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Milwaukee: Corbin Burnes…