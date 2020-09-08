GAME 43 of 60

IMPACT PLAYER

Michael Pineda, Twins

In his second start of the season, the righthander held Detroit to two runs on three hits over seven innings.

By the numbers

10 Multi-hit games by Eddie Rosario.

12 Times this season the Twins have scored four runs in an inning.

37 Sliders thrown by Pineda.

437 Distance in feet of Ryan Jeffers’ first career home run, to center field.

4-4 The Twins’ record vs. the Tigers, who visit Target Field again later this month.

La VELLE E. NEAL III