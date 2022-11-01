monday

ADAPTED SOCCER

CI DIVISION

• St. Paul Johnson 14, N. St. Paul/Tartan 6

PI DIVISION

• Armstrong 10, Park Center 2

VOLLEYBALL

CLASS 1A

Section 1 • quarterfinals

• Bethlehem Academy def. Rushford-Peterson, 25-18, 25-13, 25-19

• Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Hayfield, 25-13, 25-19, 25-14

• Mabel-Canton def. Alden-Conger, 25-14, 32-30, 25-27, 25-15

• Spring Grove def. Fillmore Central, 25-18, 24-26, 13-25, 25-19, 15-12

STATE TOURNEys

CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS

STATE MEET

Next Saturday • At St. Olaf

• Class 3A: 10:30 am

• Class 2A: 3:30 pm

• Class 1A: 1 pm

CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS

STATE MEET

Next Saturday • At St. Olaf

• Class 3A: 9:30 am

• Class 2A: 2:30 pm

• Class 1A: Noon

SOCCER • BOYS

CLASS 3A

Semifinals • Tuesday

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Andover vs. Wayzata, 8 am

• Maple Grove vs. Woodbury, 10 am

Third place • Wednesday

At West St. Paul Regional Center

• Semifinals losers, 9 am

Championship • Friday

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Semifinal winners, 10:15 am

CLASS 2A

Semifinals • Tuesday

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Hill-Murray vs. Richfield, 12:30 pm

• Cloquet-E-C vs. De La Salle, 2:30 pm

Third place • Wednesday

At West St. Paul Regional Center

• Semifinal losers, 11 am

Championship • Friday

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Semifinal winners, 2:45 pm

CLASS 1A

Semifinals • Tuesday

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Maranatha Christian vs. St. Paul Academy, 5 pm

• Legacy Christian vs. St. Anthony, 7 pm

Third place • Wednesday

At West St. Paul Regional Center

• Semifinal losers, 1 pm

Championship • Friday

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Semifinal winners, 7:15 pm

SOCCER • GIRLS

CLASS 3A

Semifinals • Wednesday

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Edina vs. Mounds View, 8 am

• Rosemount vs. Stillwater, 10 am

Third place • Thursday

At West St. Paul Regional Center

• Semifinal losers, 9 am

Championship • Friday

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Semifinal winners, 8 am

CLASS 2A

Semifinals • Wednesday

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Benilde-St. Margaret's vs. Mahtomedi, 12:30 pm

• Holy Angels vs. Mankato East, 2:30 pm

Third place • Thursday

At West St. Paul Regional Center

• Semifinal losers, 11 am

Championship • Friday

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Semifinal winners, 12:30 pm

CLASS 1A

Semifinals • Wednesday

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Providence Academy vs. St. Anthony, 5 pm

• Breck vs. St. Paul Academy, 7 pm

Third place • Thursday

At West St. Paul Regional Center

• Semifinal losers, 1 pm

Championship • Friday

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Semifinal winners, 5 pm