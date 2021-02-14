The Buffalo community and Allina Health are coming together to remember the victims of the clinic shooting that injured four employees and killed one.

A moment of silence will be held Tuesday, one week after the tragedy in Buffalo, Minn., a small city northwest of Minneapolis.

Buffalo Strong, an online hub with resources for people to donate, volunteer and stand in solidarity with the clinic and community, is hosting the moment of silence at 11 a.m. The group is asking people to wear purple and turn on purple porch lights to show unity.

The five victims of the Feb. 9 shooting have been identified, including Lindsay Overbay, 37, who was fatally shot. Those wounded are: Jennifer Gibson, 36, Tammy Schaufler, 59, Antonya Fransen-Pruden, 32, and Sherry Curtis.

A spokeswoman with North Memorial Health Hospital said Sunday that three of the four victims remain in the hospital, one in fair condition and two in good condition.

Gregory Paul Ulrich, 67, of Buffalo, had a history of making threats toward the clinic because of a prior back surgery. He faces seven charges in connection with the attack.

Kim Hyatt • 612-673-4751