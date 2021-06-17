Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim, who has rushed for more than 2,800 yards in his collegiate career, on Thursday was named to the Walter Camp Preseason All-America first team.

Ibrahim, a redshirt senior from Baltimore, was the Big Ten running back of the year and a third-team Associated Press All-America selection in 2020 after rushing 201 times for 1,076 yards and 15 touchdowns in seven games, averaging 153.7 yards per contest. All of those figures led the Big Ten, as did his 90 points, 12.9 points per game and 168.4 all-purpose yards per game.

For his career, Ibrahim ranks ninth on the Gophers career rushing list with 2,840 yards despite playing in only 28 games. He is tied for sixth in school history with 31 rushing touchdowns, and his 5.49 yards per carry average ranks eighth. He has two 1,000-yard rushing seasons, the first an 1,160-yard effort in 2018.

The Big Ten had five other players on the first team: Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave, offensive lineman Thayer Munford and defensive lineman Haskell Garrett; Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum; and Northwestern defensive back Brandon Joseph.