Electrohome Birmingham’s retro Bluetooth speaker seeks to bring back the era of mop tops and mullets from the golden age of rock ’n’ roll. I prefer to say it reminds me of a hi-fi stereo system my dad had long ago, although I did have a mullet in the past.

While the look takes you back in time, the sound and features are up-to-date and forward-looking. It produces room-filling sound to any playlist or can stream any music service from your smartphone, tablet or computer.

About 13 inches wide and 10 inches high, the exterior is crafted from MDF wood with a carrying handle. Inside are two full-range, 4-inch woofers with an integrated amplifier. Adding to the vintage look, control knobs to adjust the music, power and volume are arrayed along the top front of the speaker. There’s also a 3.5-millimeter aux input and U10SB charging port.

Since I have zero musical talents, I couldn’t try it, but if you’re a guitar player you can plug in and jam along, customizing the live sound with the volume and gain control. (electrohome.com, $149)

