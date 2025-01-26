Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Moderate, sensible voices needed more than ever
Stay in the arena, and stay focused on what really matters.
By the Editorial Board of the Chicago Tribune
As Donald J. Trump roared out of the gate with a barrage of radical executive orders, blathering rhetorical weaves and handing out ill-considered pardons to boot, many Americans of our acquaintance succumbed last Monday to uncharacteristic cynicism. Metaphorically speaking, although in a few hardy cases also literally speaking, they took a walk by the lake.
Or cleared out the basement. Or concentrated on college football. Or just felt glad they did not have to sit watching the inauguration while cameras watched them.
And we hardly are speaking only of Democrats. Plenty of traditional Republicans and independents did the same thing.
Why suffer the stomach ache, many reasoned. The people had spoken (indeed, they had). They gave Trump a democratically obtained mandate (arguably, they did) for most of the things he had talked about on the campaign trail and now was immediately doing.
Those who disagreed felt defeated and unheard but also ill-focused as to what they should do, or where they should look, next. Much of the traditional oppositional playbook has, in the dawning Second Age of Trump, come to seem ineffective, pointless, even counterproductive.
Such feelings were understandable on a day that saw such drastic changes in the political landscape and so radical a recalibration of institutional norms. In an age where party extremes dominate, such whiplash has become the dominant tenor of our political system. There is one winner and one loser and the first of those two now goes for broke, especially if their name is Trump.
We sympathize with the feelings of defeat but argue nonetheless against cynicism or disengagement.
Most Americans situate themselves far from the polarities and are more interested in measured, incremental change than rhetorical revolution. They’re not obsessed with political power accruing to a newly ascendant group, billionaires or otherwise, so much as the long-term stability and prosperity of the country. Moreover, all democracies, such as the enduring one that powers this nation, rely for their checks and balances on an engaged opposition.
Sycophants rarely reveal injustices. Coalitions often make the best decisions.
So, we urge all to get back in the arena, make their voices heard, insist on adherence to the Constitution and work for compromise. We suggest guarding against faux, partisan internet-driven outrages, like Elon Musk’s body language or whatever, and focusing instead on organization, persuasion and reasoned, determined argument.
America has always needed moderate, commonsense voices. They tend to be heard more once the initial hoopla is over, but this is no time to check out. The world only spins forward and we find the older you get, the quicker it seems to go.
about the writer
the Editorial Board of the Chicago Tribune
