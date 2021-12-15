This Vikings season has already taken about 432 twists and turns, so with four games left we shouldn't assume anything.

They could win their last four games (or go 3-1) and carry momentum into the playoffs. They could split their last four and (likely) be left to lament missed opportunities. They could lose all four and go limping off.

What we like to deal with in the midst of uncertainty is most likely scenarios. Various models give the Vikings about a 1 in 3 chance of reaching the playoffs this season, a feat that almost certainly will require at least three wins in their final four games.

The most likely outcome to this season is that the Vikings miss the playoffs. And if they miss the playoffs, one could argue that the most likely outcome is a major shakeup resulting in one or more key stakeholders — head coach Mike Zimmer and GM Rick Spielman being at the top of that list — losing their jobs.

All of that relates to Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, who might be the most interesting case of all – as I discussed at the start of Wednesday's Daily Delivery podcast.

Win or lose this season (but particularly lose), the Vikings have a big decision to make on Cousins. The options, in brief:

*Keep Cousins, who has been among the league's most productive quarterbacks this season and without whom the Vikings arguably would be toast already this season, and either let him play out the final year of his contract on a $45 million cap charge or sign him to another short-term extension.

*Trade Cousins to a QB-needy team, absorbing $10 million in dead money on the 2022 cap while recouping some draft assets and shedding $35 million from the cap.

If there is a regime change at the end of this year, option 2 seems like a very plausible outcome. While keeping Cousins would ensure some stability and give the offense a chance to excel in 2022, the team's advancing age and overall list of expiring contracts suggests a medium-term rebuild would be the correct path forward. Paying top dollar for a QB in the next tier down isn't the way to go about that.

Cousins would be a tradeable asset. He's durable and his having a strong season. Pro Football Focus has him graded No. 3 among all QBs, while ESPN has him No. 10 in Total QBR. It would be circumstance and salary more than performance that would drive the Vikings to trade him.

If they do start over at quarterback – admittedly a dicey proposition – they could just sign a veteran placeholder to give 2021 third round pick Kellen Mond more time to develop and to see if he can be the long-term answer.

But it's interesting to note that their draft position should align nicely with available quarterbacks in the 2022 draft.

ESPN's Todd McShay did a mock draft this week. No quarterbacks were in the top 10, but McShay had four QBs going between No. 12 and No. 19: Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett, Ole Miss QB Matt Corral, Liberty QB Malik Willis and Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder.

Currently the Vikings are in the No. 15 spot in the draft order, and McShay has them taking Cincinnati corner Ahmad Gardner.

So while this might not be considered a strong quarterback draft, it's all about making the right pick. Mac Jones, for instance, was the No. 15 pick last season and has the Patriots headed toward a playoff run this year.

The Vikings have a lot of holes to fill in any roster rebuild, but draft pick compensation from a Cousins trade would help facilitate such an overhaul.

Much of this will come into sharper focus four games from now and into a very important offseason. For now, Cousins' status in 2022 is just another big part of what's at stake for the Vikings down the stretch.