The family of a 5-year-old boy thrown over a third floor balcony at the Mall of America in 2019 announced Monday has settled their lawsuit against the mall alleging that security failed to thoroughly investigate their son's attacker when he displayed suspicious activity there the day before.

The Minneapolis law firm Briol and Benson shared in a news release that the mall and family "agreed to work together with a focus on safety, and already are jointly pursuing policy changes to existing trespass limits for violent criminals so as to give greater ability to preclude such persons from their premises. MOA and the family will ask that any resulting change be named in honor of the young boy" known publicly as Landen.

His family filed the lawsuit in 2021, alleging that mall security was negligent in failing to stop Emmanuel Aranda, who had a documented history of violent and aggressive activity and who was twice banned from MOA.

The day before the attack — which shocked the community and made national news—Aranda displayed suspicious activity at MOA. He was at the mall for more than two hours, mostly spent near the third-floor balcony and at one point a mall security officer spoke to Aranda as he stood at the balcony and looked over the railing, according to the lawsuit.

Security never checked his name to see he had two prior bans at MOA and he returned the next morning, when Landon's mom brought him to MOA after parent teacher conferences. Aranda "prowled the third floor unconstrained until he snatched [the boy] and threw him over the balcony railing," according to the lawsuit.

Landon suffered severe injuries that have caused a deterioration of his memory, adaptive skills, and academic performance. But on Monday, the family's attorneys said that his "recovery has been nothing short of miraculous and the focus remains on his health and wellbeing, which includes privacy during this time."

Aranda, 26, pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder and is serving a 19-year prison term. He is expected to be released in 2031.