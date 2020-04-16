Nocturnal drivers may be the most inconvenienced by this weekend's road construction. The Minnesota Department of Transportation will shut down both directions of I-35W through south Minneapolis from Friday night to Saturday morning to pour the deck for the new Lake Street bridge.

South metro motorists might also get thrown for a loop as crews close the ramp from westbound Hwy. 5 to eastbound I-494 from Friday morning to Monday morning as part of the ongoing resurfacing project near Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. And there may be a backup or two Saturday when southbound Hwy. 100 in St. Louis Park is reduced to one lane.

That's likely to be the worst of it on the roads as the weekend serves up a light schedule of detours and closures.

Here's a memo to light-rail riders: Metro Transit begins track maintenance at 6 a.m. Monday. Buses will replace Blue Line trains between U.S. Bank Stadium and Franklin Avenue stations.

Starting at 6 a.m. Thursday, the work zone expands into downtown. Buses will fill in for Blue Line trains between Franklin and Target Field stations, and for Green Line trains between Stadium Village and Target Field.

Here is this weekend's road construction roundup:

Minneapolis

1. I-35W: Closed in both directions between I-94 and Hwy. 62 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday. Northbound 35W reduced to two lanes between 35th and 28th streets until 5 a.m. Monday.

2. Hennepin Avenue: Reduced to one lane in each direction between 3rd and 9th streets and 10th to 12th streets; both directions closed between 10th and 11th streets; southbound closed between 3rd Street and Washington Avenue.

3. 10th Avenue Bridge: Closed through midsummer 2021 from 10th Avenue on the east side of the Mississippi River and S. 19th Avenue on the west.

4. Lake Street: Reduced to one lane in each direction between 2nd and Stevens avenues S. Full closure from 3 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday.

North metro

5. I-94 in Maple Grove: Eastbound reduced to two lanes from Hwy. 101 to the I-94/494/694 interchange from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; westbound from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

6. County Road 81/Bottineau Boulevard in Brooklyn Park: Closed between 79th Avenue and W. Broadway.

7. I-35W from Roseville to Lino Lakes: Periodic ramp closures on I-35W in both directions between County Road C and Sunset Avenue.

8. I-35 in Forest Lake: Periodic lane closures in both directions between the I-35E/35W split and Hwy. 8.

South metro

9. I-494 in Eagan and Mendota Heights: Westbound reduced to two lanes between Hwy. 55 and Dodd Road through June 1; ramps from northbound I-35E to westbound I-494 and from westbound I-494 to southbound I-35E closed until June 1.

10. Hwy. 5 in Bloomington and St. Paul: Eastbound lanes closed between I-494 and Davern Street; ramps from both directions of Hwys. 62 and 55 to eastbound Hwy. 5 closed through mid-July; ramp from westbound Hwy. 5 to eastbound I-494 closed from 7 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

11. I-35W in Bloomington and Burnsville: Lane closures between Cliff Road and 106th Street from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily. Ramp from southbound I-35W to 106th Street closed through Sunday.

12. Hwy. 13 in Prior Lake: Intersection of Hwy. 13 and County Road 21 closed through July 22.

13. Hwy. 169 in Jackson Township: Reduced to a single lane between 133rd St. and Old Brick Yard Road through mid-August.

West metro

14. Hwy. 100 in St. Louis Park: Southbound reduced to one lane between Minnetonka and Excelsior boulevards from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; ramps from Hwy. 7 to southbound Hwy. 100 closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.