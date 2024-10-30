The Minnesota Supreme Court said Hennepin County has to directly reach out to people on a political party’s list of possible election judges to fill absentee ballot boards overseeing early voting, rather than rely on cities to contact them.
Minnesota Supreme Court says Hennepin County incorrectly picked GOP absentee board judges
County elections officials will email prospective judges from GOP list Wednesday to see if they want to serve as absentee board judges.
State law requires a bipartisan balance of Republican and Democratic Party election judges to oversee voting at polling places on Election Day and processing of absentee ballots at a county elections office. These boards verify information on the signature envelopes absentee ballots are returned in as well as review new voter registrations.
Republicans and the Minnesota Voters Alliance filed a petition Oct. 16 to the state Supreme Court, which handles election related challenges, arguing Hennepin County incorrectly bypassed GOP election judges for the absentee ballot board.
In response to the state Supreme Court ruling released Tuesday, Hennepin County Auditor Daniel Rogan said they will email all of the people on the Republican list Wednesday to see if they want to serve as election judges on the absentee ballot board.
Rogan noted that each election Hennepin County cities exhaust the party lists of possible judges and “needed to recruit thousands of additional election judges who are not on the major political party list” to work on Election Day. But the court said the county cannot rely on that alone and also needs to reach out directly to prospective judges from lists provided by political parties for the absentee ballot board.
Rogan noted the court said the county’s ballot board was operating with party balance.
Republicans applauded the Supreme Court ruling, with state party chair David Hann calling it a “huge win for election integrity in Minnesota.”
“The court’s order made clear that there is no ambiguity in the law — Hennepin County cannot bypass the party’s list of election judges. All counties in Minnesota should be on notice,” Hann said in a statement.
He noted that so far this election cycle, 263,435 absentee ballots have been received by the county and 209,306 were accepted by the absentee ballot board.
While the absentee board had party balance, it did not include anyone from the Republican Party’s election judge list. Hennepin is Minnesota’s most populated county with more than 1.2 million residents and nearly 815,000 registered voters.
Harris promises to 'represent all Americans' after Biden's remark on Trump supporters and 'garbage'
Kamala Harris said Wednesday that she disagrees ''with any criticism of people based on who they vote for,'' reacting after President Joe Biden's reference to Donald Trump's supporters and ''garbage.''