The Minnesota State Fair’s opening weekend will be hot and steamy

Close behind was the 1922 fair with an average high temperature of 89.9 degrees. In third place was the 2013 extravaganza when the average daily temperature was 88.2 degrees, which was fueled by six days of 90 degrees or hotter, the most in the fair’s 165-year history. The fair was not held in 1861 and 1862 due to the Civil War, 1893 (Columbian Exposition), 1945 (fuel shortage because of World War II), 1946 (outbreak of Polio), and 2020 due to COVID-19.