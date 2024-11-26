In a one-day sale, tickets for the 2025 Minnesota State Fair will be available on Tuesday for $14.
Minnesota State Fair tickets are being sold at lower price for one day
Fair officials say tickets being sold online for 2025 won’t get any lower.
“It’s the lowest price of the year,” an announcement on the fair’s website reads. “State Fair admission tickets make great gifts for all the fair fans on your list.”
Buyers should not forget about themselves, too, the fair said.
Tickets are available on the fair’s website, Customers are allowed to buy up to 12 tickets per order and are limited one order. Tickets will be delivered by email for printing at home or sent via text message for mobile download. The tickets can not be mailed.
For gift givers, the fair has included electronic holiday or general occasion cards on its website that can be printed out.
Sales are final and no refunds will be offered. The tickets will be good for entry on any day of the fair, which will run from Aug. 21 to Sept. 1.
Pre-sale for next year’s fair will start on Monday with tickets going for $15. Those tickets can be delivered by text or email at no additional cost. Pre-sale tickets can be mailed for an additional fee.
In 2024, tickets at the gate were $18 for adults and $16 for children 5 and older.
